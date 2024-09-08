AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $980.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $449,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

