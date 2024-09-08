Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $39.94

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSE:NSA opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $47.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,567,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $16,056,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,198,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

