Analysts Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $13.07

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,179,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 37,380 shares of company stock worth $397,465 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in LendingClub by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.06. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

