Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) PT at C$24.00

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$15.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 1.034134 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Mines

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total value of C$64,639.80. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Delphine Traoré purchased 5,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$99,249.60. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.96, for a total value of C$64,639.80. Insiders have sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock valued at $210,024,706 in the last 90 days. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

