American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after purchasing an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after buying an additional 195,876 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in American Express by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,129,175 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $485,525,000 after buying an additional 387,166 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

NYSE AXP traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.15. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

