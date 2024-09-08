American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 21.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 103,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $104.41.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

