American Battery Materials (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Shares Down 23.3%

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 23.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 851,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

American Battery Materials Stock Down 23.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

About American Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Materials, Inc is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.