American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Trading 2% Higher

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 126,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 122,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

American Aires Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

