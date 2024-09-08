Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.9 %

DOX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.91. 371,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,601. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

