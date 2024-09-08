alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Trading Down 1.4%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €3.57 ($3.97) and last traded at €3.64 ($4.04). Approximately 8,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.69 ($4.10).

alstria office REIT Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $658.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.27.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.