Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.81.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $150.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock worth $29,854,224 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.