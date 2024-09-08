Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. B. Riley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $114.28 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total transaction of $88,782.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,634.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

