AIA Group Limited (AAGIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
AIA Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.16.
About AIA Group
