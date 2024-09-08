Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $108.89 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

