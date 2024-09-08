Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.20 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.61). Approximately 174,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 838,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
In other Afentra news, insider Anastasia Deulina sold 34,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,786 ($76.08), for a total transaction of £2,001,493.12 ($2,631,812.12). 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
