Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.20 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.61). Approximately 174,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 838,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Afentra alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AET

Afentra Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.03. The stock has a market cap of £104.49 million, a PE ratio of -4,620.00 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Afentra news, insider Anastasia Deulina sold 34,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,786 ($76.08), for a total transaction of £2,001,493.12 ($2,631,812.12). 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Afentra

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.