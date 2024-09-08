Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 4.4% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,177,338,000 after acquiring an additional 570,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,961,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $134.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.