Achain Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $33.62 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000859 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001396 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

