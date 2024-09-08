Acala Token Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $61.61 million and $3.63 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008700 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.07 or 1.00033084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

