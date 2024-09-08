Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,955,442 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $551,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

