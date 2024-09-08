Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 271,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Acuity Brands worth $83,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 105.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,473,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AYI opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.80.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.