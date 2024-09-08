Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $76.91 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $76,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $200.74 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

