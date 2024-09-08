Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,705 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Procore Technologies worth $73,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,005,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,914,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,295,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $117,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $117,370.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $468,507.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.