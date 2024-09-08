ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 3rd

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

