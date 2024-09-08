AbbVie Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $193.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.60. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

