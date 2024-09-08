AbbVie Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55 (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
AbbVie has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. AbbVie has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ABBV opened at $193.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.60. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.