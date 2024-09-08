AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $341.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.60.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

