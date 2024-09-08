8,265 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

GEV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,667. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $204.19.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

