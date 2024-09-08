806,369 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 806,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,376,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

