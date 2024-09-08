8,049 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

