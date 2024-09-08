48,076 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,076 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,151 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $72,597,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 2,294,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,260. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.