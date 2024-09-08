47,205 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.19 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.