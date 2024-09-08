45,636 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $72.53.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

