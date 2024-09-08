3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $134.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

