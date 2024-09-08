34,480 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $4,461,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,999,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.83. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). WK Kellogg had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.50 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 42.38%.

KLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

