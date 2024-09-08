3,204,125 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,204,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,865,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 19.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.49% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

SCHX opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.