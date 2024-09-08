24,166 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Down 2.0 %

ENS traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 254,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EnerSys

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.