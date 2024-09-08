2,386 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,301,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $537.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $548.09 and its 200 day moving average is $541.21. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

