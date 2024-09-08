1,193 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $292.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,699. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.