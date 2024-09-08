10,460 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,020,000 after buying an additional 1,248,909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after buying an additional 973,742 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after buying an additional 965,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

