Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $205.00 at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.39.

ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zscaler by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

