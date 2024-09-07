Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.39.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $146.59 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.