Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,971 shares of company stock worth $10,314,285. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,983,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -77.28 and a beta of 1.94. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

