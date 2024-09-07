Zilliqa (ZIL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.00 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $237.26 million and $15.00 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,393,945,201 coins and its circulating supply is 18,899,590,013 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

