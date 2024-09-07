Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Trading Up 2%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.53 and last traded at $126.53. 291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a current ratio of 12.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 191.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.