XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.45

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.45 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.76 ($0.13). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 311,014 shares.
XLMedia Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.44. The stock has a market cap of £24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
XLMedia Company Profile
XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.
