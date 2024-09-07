World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. World Moto shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,719,900 shares traded.

World Moto Price Performance

World Moto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Moto, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Moto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Moto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.