WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Up 2.5%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.53 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.53). 76,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 219,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. The company has a market cap of £23.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,007.50 and a beta of 1.62.

In other WizzFinancial news, insider Bill Newton sold 238,000 shares of WizzFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £92,820 ($122,051.28). Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

