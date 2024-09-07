WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.63

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and traded as low as $32.88. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 7,705 shares.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

