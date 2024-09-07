WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.63

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and traded as low as $32.88. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 7,705 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.0991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
