WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,218.22

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,218.22 ($16.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($17.15). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.96), with a volume of 125,406 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.32) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,236.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

