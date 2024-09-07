WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,218.22

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,218.22 ($16.02) and traded as high as GBX 1,304 ($17.15). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.96), with a volume of 125,406 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.32) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.04) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on SMWH
WH Smith Trading Down 2.4 %
WH Smith Company Profile
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WH Smith
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.