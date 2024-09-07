Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $264.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ascendis Pharma A/S to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.08.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ASND opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.