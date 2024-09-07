Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 597 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $680.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $703.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.